Banks Board Bureau recommends 22 executive promotions at PSBs

N0ew Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended 22 general managers to be promoted as Executive Directors at various state-run banks, according to an announcement by the BBB.

Tasked to improve the governance of public sector banks (PSBs), the BBB is an autonomous body that recommends selection of heads of government-owned banks and financial institutions and includes the Financial Services Secretary and Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor as members.

Putting out the list of the elevated officials on Saturday, a BBB statement said: “These recommendations are based on interactions held by the Banks Board Bureau with eligible candidates from PSBs towards appointment against vacancies in PSBs for the period 2018-19.”

The Bureau has recommended General Managers Manas Ranjan Biswal, Gopal Gusain, Vivek Jha, Alok Srivastava, Hemant Kumar Tamta, Ajit Kumar Das, Agyey Kumar Azad, Dinesh Kumar Garg, Sanjay Aggarwal and Shanti Lal Jain for appointment as Executive Directors.

Besides, Vijay Dube, Ajay Khurana, A. Manimekhalai, Vikramaditya Singh Khichi, Usha Ravi, P.R. Rajagopal, Shenoy Vishwanath Vittal, Atul Kumar, K. Srinivasa Rao, Sanjay Kumar, K. Ramchandran and Ajay Vyas would also be elevated, the statement said.

The Central government will make the final decision on these appointments, it added.

In April, the government appointed former Union Personnel Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma as the BBB Chairman, replacing first chairman Vinod Rai on completion of the latter’s two-year term.

The other newly-appointed members of the BBB are former Managing Director (MD) Credit Suisse India Vedika Bhandarkar, former MD State Bank of India P. Pradeep Kumar and founder MD of rating agency Crisil Pradip P. Shah.

