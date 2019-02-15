Bar on civilian traffic during security convoys in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 15 (IANS) No more civilian traffic will be allowed in Jammu and Kashmir when convoys of security forces move on roads, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Friday.

“It has been decided that whenever convoys of security forces move on roads, civilian traffic will not be allowed during that period for some time,” he told the media here after meeting senior officers of various security agencies.

“I regret the small inconvenience that will be caused to people on this account,” he added.

The decision came a day after a suicide bomber rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing 49 troopers.

–IANS

sq/mr/nir