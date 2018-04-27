Barack Obama, Oprah attend Tom Hanks’ anniversary party

Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson’s 30th wedding anniversary party was attended by not only A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, but also by former US president Barack Obama.

Some of the other stars who attended the couple’s party at their home in Pacific Palisades house included Kate Hudson, Martin Short, Isla Fisher, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien, reports eonline.com.

Hanks met Wilson in the early 1980s while filming the sitcom “Bosom Buddies”, although Wilson had a small role in it.

The couple then co-starred in the 1985 film “Volunteers”. At the time, Hanks was still married to actress Samantha Lewes, so the couple did not go public with their relationship until 1986. The actor’s divorce was finalised in 1987.

Wilson and Hanks have two sons, Chester “Chet Haze” and Truman, together. Hanks also has son Colin and daughter Elizabeth from his marriage to Lewes.

–IANS

