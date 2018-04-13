Barbara Bush not to seek further medical help

Washington, April 16 (IANS) Former First Lady Barbara Bush who has been unwell for nearly two years, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment beyond “comfort care” at home, said a family spokesman.

“Following a series of hospitalisation, and after consulting her family and doctors, the 92-year-old has decided not to seek additional medical treatment,” Efe news quoted spokesman Jim McGrath as saying on Sunday.

The wife of former President George H.W. Bush and mother of former President George W. Bush has been suffering from a chronic pulmonary obstruction that has affected her cardiac capacity.

–IANS

