Barca and Madrid back in league action on Wednesday

Madrid, May 8 (IANS) FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are both in league action on Wednesday in matches which are important for the battle to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Although Barca are already crowned as Champions, and Madrid are now focused on preparing for the Champions League final, Wednesday’s rivals Villarreal and Sevilla still have plenty to play for, reports Xinhua news agency.

The games between Barca and Villarreal and Sevilla and Real Madrid were postponed a fortnight ago to allow the Cup final to be played between Barca and Sevilla.

While Barca boss Ernesto Valverde saw his side hold on with 10 men for 45 minutes against Real Madrid on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten record, Villarreal defeated Valencia on Saturday to strengthen their position in sixth place.

Villarreal travel to Barcelona after three straight wins and a victory in the Camp Nou would assure their place in next season’s Europa League and lift them above Betis into fifth place, which offers direct qualification for the group stage in the Europa League.

A draw meanwhile would leave Villarreal needing one point from their last two games to secure their European spot.

Barca aim to maintain their unbeaten record and Valverde will make some limited changes after Sunday with Thomas Vermaelen, Nelson Semedo, Paulinho and Ousmane Dembele coming into the side that has Sergi Roberto suspended.

Sevilla, meanwhile take on Real Madrid needing a point to overtake Getafe in seventh place, but aware they have a tough derby against Betis on Saturday.

The return of Joaquin Caparros to the club saw a revival of fortunes against Real Sociedad last Friday and they will need to show that fighting spirit again against Real Madrid.

An ankle injury will keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Madrid side, while Dani Carvajal is still sidelined and Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will make changes to the side which drew in the Camp Nou with Meteo Kovacic, Marco Asensio, Isco and Lucas Vazquez all likely to start.

A win for Real Madrid would lift them above Atletico into second place in the league, but with the Champions League on the horizon that matter of local pride is probably of secondary importance to Zidane and company.

