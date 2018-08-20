Barca B goalie gets in for injured Cillessen for training

Barcelona, Aug 23 (IANS) Barcelona B goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta trained on Thursday with the first team to cover for the injured Jasper Cillessen, who suffered a left intercostal sprain in the last football session.

Manager Ernesto Valverde called up the 22-year-old keeper to practise with the first team at the Joan Gamper Sports City, reports Efe.

Everything indicates that Ezkieta will also cover for Cillessen in the squad that Valverde is to announce on Friday for the next La Liga match against Valladolid.

Midfielders Denis Suárez, Carles Aleñá and Sergi Samper are also out due to injury for the away match at the José Zorrilla stadium.

–IANS

tri/sed