Barça holds training in preparation for La Liga clash vs Real Betis

Barcelona, Nov 10 (IANS) FC Barcelona held a training session on Saturday as part of the Catalan football squad’s preparation for the upcoming La Liga match against Real Betis.

La Liga defending champion Barça, who leads the Spanish league standings with 24 points, is set to host Betis on Sunday afternoon, reports Efe.

The training session was led by coach Ernesto Valverde with the presence of available players, including goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and forward Lionel Messi.

Messi has recently returned to the training after having fractured his forearm on October 20 during Barcelona’s 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla.

The training session also included Gerard Pique, Rafinha, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, among others.

Barcelona, which is three points clear at the top of La Liga, will be looking to beat 14th-placed Real Betis to continue heading the Spanish league standings.

–IANS

tri/bg