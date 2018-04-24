Barcelona Open: Dimitrov in 3rd round after straight-set win over Simon

Barcelona, April 25 (IANS) Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday qualified for the third round of Barcelona Open after defeating France’s Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-1.

The second seed needed an hour and 22 minutes to claim his 15th win of the 2018 ATP World Tour season, reports Efe.

This is Dimitrov’s first win in Barcelona, where he lost his opening matches to Russia’s Andrey Golubev in 2008, Argentina’s Juan Monaco in 2011, and Spain’s Tommy Robredo in 2013.

The world number five is set to take on Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri who beat United States’ Ernesto Escobedo 6-4, 6-3 to book a place in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

–IANS

tri/vm