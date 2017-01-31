Barcelona prepare for Atletico sans Iniesta, Busquets

Barcelona, Jan 31 (IANS) Barcelona went ahead with their training session without injured midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets for the first leg of the Cope del Rey football semi-finals against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

While Iniesta and Busquets missed the work out session, the return of central midfielder Rafinha was good news for the coach, reports Efe.

The session was led by Luis Enrique just one day after the 1-1 away La Liga tie against Real Betis, which widened the gap behind leader Real Madrid to four points.

Barca will return to training on Tuesday before Enrique holds a presser for the match.

