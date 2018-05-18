Barcelona, to debut vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona, May 19 (IANS) Barcelona on Saturday presented its new kit for the 2018-19 season, featuring a jersey with 10 vertical stripes representing Barcelona’s 10 districts.

Barça is to debut the new kit on Sunday while hosting Real Sociedad, the last match of the current La Liga season, reports Efe.

The 2018/19 jersey returns to the vertical blue and garnet-colored stripes across the entire jersey, replacing the current season’s design of narrow lines concentrated in the center.

The Catalan club’s president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, and Barcelona’s mayor, Ada Colau, attended the presentation ceremony.

Bartomeu pointed out that Barça owes a lot to the city, and the new kit is intended to honorthat special bond, while Colau said it was a matter of pride that Barcelona wants to further strengthen its links to the city with their new jersey.

