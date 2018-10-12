Barcelona train with all international players ahead of Sevilla clash

Barcelona, Oct 18 (IANS) The entire Barcelona squad took part in Thursday’s training session for the first time this week as international players joined the team work to prepare for the upcoming La Liga match against Sevilla.

Germany’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, the Netherlands’ Jasper Cillessen, Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho, Arthur Melo and Malcom, France’s Ousmane Dembele and Chile’s Arturo Vidal resumed training after the international break, reports Efe.

All the Barcelona available players took part in the morning session, as well as three of the reserve team players.

Barcelona is scheduled to train on Friday after coach Ernesto Valverde’s press conference prior to Saturday’s game.

–IANS

gau/sed