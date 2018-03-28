Barcelona’s Digne out for 3 weeks with injury

Barcelona, March 29 (IANS) Barcelona defender Lucas Digne is to be sidelined for nearly three weeks after suffering a thigh injury, the Catalan football club has announced.

The France international sustained the injury during his national team’s friendly match against Colombia on March 23, reports Efe.

“Digne has returned from international duty with the French squad with a thigh injury. According to tests carried out on Wednesday, he will be out for around three weeks,” Barca confirmed on its Twitter account.

Digne is set to miss the La Liga matches against Sevilla, Leganes and Valencia, as well as the Champions League quarter-finals against Roma.

–IANS

