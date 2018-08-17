‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ clocks a year, Rajkummar nostalgic (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) As “Bareilly Ki Barfi” clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Rajkummar Rao reminisced the joint effort that went behind making the entertainer.

The 33-year-old actor tweeted: “One year of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Thank you guys for all the love and affection that you’ve showered upon the film and Badass Babua Pritam Vidrohi.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without you Ashwiny Iyer and Nitesh Tiwari sir and my lovely Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurranna and Junglee Pictures.”

“Bareilly Ki Barfi”, a romantic comedy film garnered a positive response from the audience and did well at the box office.

Rajkummar will next be seen in Amar Kaushik directorial film “Stree”, alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on August 31.

Rohit Shetty is an asset to ‘Khatron…’: Shamita

Actress Shamita Shetty, who is participating in season nine of reality television show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi”, has praised filmmaker Rohit Shetty — who is hosting it — for his constant support to the contestants.

The “Mohabbatein” actress on Friday took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post for Rohit.

She wrote: “Finally it’s a wrap. What a journey it’s been, don’t think I could have done any of these stunts without your constant encouragement, experience and advice. Rohit Shetty, thank you for just being you. You are truly an asset to this show. Mentor.”

Along with Shamita, other participating celebrities in the show’s new season include Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Avika Gor. It has been shot in Argentina.

Make a difference to Kerala, appeals Shankar Mahadevan

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has urged people to extend support to the Kerala flood victims.

Like a host of other celebrities, Shankar shared the helpline numbers and bank account number of Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, appealing to the people to do their bit.

The “Breathless” singer on Monday took to his Twitter account and shared a video in which he can be seen telling about the problems people of Kerala are going through and asking the citizens of the country to donate and lend support for the victims.

He said: “As all of us know that Kerala is going through a very difficult time, people have lost their near and dear ones, people have lost their belongings and houses. So, as a citizen of this country we have to help them . I appeal to you please donate. Be it a a little amount, but please donate. I am sure you all can make a difference.”

Donate to the Kerala Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund by UPI, pay to [email protected]

Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Bank: State Bank of India (SBI)

Account Number : 67319948232

IFSC : SBIN0070028

Branch : City Branch, Trivandrum

