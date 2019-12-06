Barkha Singh: It was fun to work with Sushmita Sen

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) “House Arrest” star Barkha Singh loved working with Sushmita Sen, and says she bonded with the actress over chocolates.

In Netflix’s new chat show “The Brand New Show”, Barkha got nostalgic about shooting with Sushmita when host Kanan Gill highlighted how he enjoyed watching Barkha’s 2003 film “Samay: When Time Strikes”.

“Sushmita called me Mithoo in the film. I was really young during the shoot of the film and I had questions to ask. I got to meet Sushmita Sen and it was really fun shooting the film. She and I both love chocolates, so after every take, whether it was good or bad, we always got chocolates,” Barkha said.

Barkha joined “The Brand New Show” along with her “House Arrest” co-star Shriya Pilgaonkar.

