Barris, Rashida Jones to star in ‘Black Excellence’

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) American writer-producer Kenya Barris has set his first Netflix series — a single-camera comedy “Black Excellence”.

Barris will star opposite Rashida Jones in the show, which is inspired by Barris’ approach to parenting, relationships, race and culture.

The series is said to pull the curtain back and reboot the “family sitcom”.

According to several sources to variety.com, the series will be similar to Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Barris and Jones will executive produce alongside Hale Rothstein, who has previously collaborated with Barris on his “Black-ish” series and “Grown-ish”.

Barris will produce via his Khalabo Ink Society, which is currently under an overall deal at Netflix.

Barris made major waves when it was announced that he was exiting his deal at ABC Studios for a deal with Netflix. He was one of several high-profile creators to make the move to the streaming service at the time, with others being Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

