Barun Sobti wants to challenge himself

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Barun Sobti says he wants to challenge himself with various roles comprising different emotional capabilities, stories and situations.

The “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon” star will soon be seen in a thriller “Derma”, which tells a story of a man whose life turns upside down after he gets a tattoo.

“This will be my second project with VOOT after ‘Asura’. As an actor, I want to challenge myself with various roles comprising different emotional capabilities, stories and situations,” Barun said in a statement.

“I am geared up to explore my potential to get into the psyche of the new character in ‘Derma’. The script, the storyline and the execution is very strong and I want to render full justice to it,” he added.

“Derma” is part of VOOT Originals “Signature Shorts” produced by Tipping Point, a Viacom18 Motion Pictures Production. Under this segment, a series of 12 short films with twisted endings will be streaming on the OTT (over-the-top) platform.

It will go live on February 8.

The first five films are: “Derma”, Fardeen Khan’s horror “Joyride” starring Akshara Haasan and Taher Shabbir, Debatma Mandal’s “Bauma”, “Chacha and Cheetah’s Trip” and “Ishq Ki Googly”.

–IANS

sug/dc/ab