Bassi’s family shocked as alleged killers get bail

The family of the late Paviter Singh Bassi who was beaten to death are outraged as four of the five men accused of participating in the killing were released on bail.

In an interview with a media outlet after the four were granted bail, family members vented about the fact that individuals accused of such a brutal crime could walk away and be let out on bail. It is disturbing for the family to know that the accused are out in the community preparing for their defence in court.

The 21-year-old was assaulted in broad daylight on March 19, according to Peel police. He was found with life-threatening injuries near Sandalwood Heights Secondary School in Brampton and died the next day.

Police arrested three young men in March, Khatpra Guryodh, Karanvir Bassi and Gurraj Bassi. Another two men were arrested last month: Harminder Bassi and Harman Singh. All were charged with first degree murder.

Several of the accused live close to the Bassi family and went to the same high school as the victim, according to Bassi’s family. Although three have the same last name, none of them are related to the man who was killed.

The Bassi family say they will be writing to Ontario’s attorney general to express their concerns about the court process.

The truth is that no offence in the Criminal Code, including first-degree murder, is excluded from the bail process.

The idea of presumption of innocence plays a role in the granting of bail. This is the case even when there is hard evidence linking the individuals to the crime.

Meanwhile the issue of violence in the community is being examined and discussed in much detail ever since those viral videos of young South Asians fighting made the headlines. Bassi was one of the early fatalities of a vicious stick assault. – CINEWS