Batshuayi thrilled to join La Liga club Valencia

Valencia (Spain), Aug 12 (IANS) Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi said during his presentation as a new Valencia player on Sunday that he is very happy to join the Spanish club.

The 24-year-old forward, who is on a season-long loan at the La Liga side from Chelsea, acknowledged that he decided to accept Valencia’s offer after his conversation with the Spanish club coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, reports Efe.

“There were a lot of teams interested in signing me, but I spoke with Marcelino and the Spanish club management and they convinced me to come here,” the Belgium forward said.

Batshuayi, who said he would like to wear jersey No. 23, stressed that Valencia is a “competitive” team that fights against big clubs and will appear in the UEFA Champions League this season.

The forward, who arrived in Valencia on Saturday following his new club’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly, praised his teammates, reiterating that the atmosphere was great and Valencia fans are “fantastic.”

He pointed out that his style of playing adapts very well to the way of playing that coach Marcelino wants.

“I want to grow and I want the team to do it too. It is true that Marcelino’s style can adapt very well to mine and together we can do something great,” added Batshuayi, who was accompanied by Valencia president Anil Murthy, during the presentation.

–IANS

