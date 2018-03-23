Batsman Renshaw named in Australia squad for 4th Test

Melbourne, March 27 (IANS) Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday recalled opening batsman Matthew Renshaw in their beleagured squad for the fourth Test against South Africa starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

Renshaw, 21, will fly to Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to join the under-siege tourists ahead of Friday’s final Test against South Africa in the wake of the Cape Town ball-tampering crisis, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

The Queenslander last played for the national Test side in September in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Left-hander Renshaw had played a big part in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield-winning squad.

Test captain Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth Test and Cameron Bancroft copped three demerit points and a 75 per cent match fee deduction.

Further sanctions from Cricket Australia (CA) could follow pending the outcome of an investigation led by Iain Roy, CA’s head of integrity. Smith and vice captain David Warner were stood down from their leadership roles before day four of the third Test.

–IANS

