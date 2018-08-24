Bayern beat Chicago Fire at Schweinsteiger’s testimonial

Munich, Aug 29 (IANS) FC Bayern Munich overcame Chicago Fire 4-0 at Bastian Schweinsteiger’s testimonial match in front of 75,000 spectators at an outsold Allianz Arena here.

The former German international returned to his former club for an official testimonial match against his current side Chicago Fire on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bayern Munich dominated the clash and secured a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Sandro Wagner, Arjen Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played one half for each side.

The hosts took the reins from the kick off and opened the scoring with seven minutes played when Serge Gnabry slotted home from inside the box.

Bayern extended the lead through Sandro Wagnger, who headed home James Rodriguez cross at the far post before the break.

After the restart, Arjen Robben tripled the lead in a one-sided affair before Bastian Schweinsteiger got his name on the scoreboards as well.

Bastian Schweinsteiger spent 17 years at Bayern Munich and made 500 competitive appearances. He lifted overall 26 major titles, including eighth Bundesliga titles and the 2013 UEFA Champions League title.

The 34-year-old midfielder established himself as one of best German football players and had large shares on winning the 2014 World Cup with Germany in Brazil.

Schweinsteiger has received the honour to become the 18th Bayern Munich Hall of Famer. “It is of course a great honour to join the Hall of Fame with all the other great personalities at such a big club,” Schweinsteiger said.

“Bastian is a record holder in every aspect. He has won everything the world of football has to offer,” Bayern Munich’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

