Bayern beats Mainz 2-1 for 2nd straight win, chases Bundesliga leader

Mainz (Germany), Oct 27 (IANS) Bayern Munich grabbed their second consecutive victory on Saturday with a 2-1 away win over Mainz 05 in the ninth round of the German league, putting pressure on Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund.

After suffering two defeats in a row, defending champion Bayern managed to get on the right track Saturday when midfielder Leon Goretzka opened the scoring 39 minutes into the match, but Mainz forward Jean-Paul Boetius netted the equalizer just three minutes into the second half, reports Efe.

Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara scored in the 62nd minute to secure the win for the Bavarian club.

Bayern is in second place in the Bundesliga with 19 points, two points behind Dortmund, which was held to a 2-2 home draw against fifth-placed Hertha Berlin, while Mainz is in 12th with nine points.

Elsewhere in the German league, Augsburg stunned Hannover 2-1 to occupy the eighth position with 12 points.

After the home defeat, Hannover holds the 16th position with six points.

In the same round, Wolfsburg delivered a 3-0 away rout to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Wolfsburg is in ninth place with 12 points, while Dusseldorf remains at the bottom with just five points.

–IANS

tri/prs