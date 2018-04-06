Bayern claim 6th straight Bundesliga title with 4-1 win over Augsburg

Munich, April 7 (IANS) Bayern Munich won their sixth consecutive Bundesliga football title with five games to spare following a 4-1 victory over Augsburg on Saturday.

After defeating Sevilla 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, the Bavarian champion came from behind to secure the away win and the Bundesliga title, reported Efe.

Augsburg had an early 1-0 lead with an own goal from Bayern defender Niklas Sule in the 18th minute.

Corentin Tolisso scored the equaliser for Bayern in the 32nd minute, while his teammate James Rodriguez netted the second goal just six minutes later.

Arjen Robben added the third goal in the 62nd minute, while Sandro Wagner scored the fourth for Bayern to seal the 4-1 win.

The home defeat leaves Augsburg in the 11th position with 36 points.

Borussia Monchengladbach defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1 to occupy the eighth position with 40 points, four points ahead of 10th-placed Hertha.

Also on Saturday, Wolfsburg made a 2-0 away win over Freiburg to hold the 15th position with 29 points, one point behind 14th-placed Freiburg.

Mainz, who are struggling to be clear off the relegation zone, snatched a precious point after a 1-1 away draw against Koln.

Mainz are now 27 points in the 16 position, six points ahead of the 17th-placed Koln.

