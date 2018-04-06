Bayern coach Heynckes expects Sevilla to be on the attack

Munich, April 10 (IANS) Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes on Tuesday warned that Sevilla would be on the attack and looking to score in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, following the Bavarian giants’ 2-1 victory in the first leg in spain.

“When you lose the first leg at home 1-2 then you have to take risks, look to attack and take the initiative. Sevilla will do that,” the German coach said at a press conference a day before the match, reported Efe.

Heynckes said he had analyzed Sevilla’s 4-0 La Liga defeat on Saturday against Celta Vigo.

“We know how Sevilla will approach things, and we’ll react accordingly,” he said.

Beyern’s coach stressed that his side is well prepared for the match and will try to perform as it has “always done at home” and that his players are keen to qualify for the semi-finals.

“History is also on Bayern’s side, as they have only once failed to progress in European competition from the 24 occasions they have won a first leg away from home,” he said.

Heynckes added that Bayern defender David Alaba, who returned to training on Monday after overcoming back problems, would not be in the starting lineup, and that midfielder Arturo Vidal would not be available as well due to a knee problem.

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben warned that Sevilla are still a dangerous opponent and that the hosts should be careful.

At a press conference on the eve of the match, Robben said “Winning 2-1 away from home is great, but it’s only half-time. Anything can happen in football.

“We have to be prepared for everything and concentrate in particular on ourselves. We won’t be playing for a draw. We always play to win. You always need top performances in the Champions League, and the same goes for tomorrow.”

Robben warned of Sevilla’s strength, citing their great game against Manchester United in the last 16 round.

“They played really well in Manchester. They’re still a really good team,” he said.

