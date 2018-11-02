Bayern-Dortmund clash could be final for Kovac, says Matthaeus

Berlin, Nov 9 (IANS) Ahead of the German Clasico, Lothar Matthaeus is much-in-demand for interviews. The former German international seems to be in a constant hurry as newspapers and TV-Stations ask the 150 times capped former midfielder to speak about a club that is still a matter close to his heart.

Though the 57-year-old loves his job as a TV-pundit, the former team captain is admitting it has rarely been as difficult as this time covering the club he played for over 300 times in 12 years as a professional, reports Xinhua.

The patience of the club bosses is coming to an end, said Matthaeus, “in case Bayern’s coach Niko Kovac doesn’t manage a turnaround shortly”.

Matthaeus calls it “the right time to change things to good” adding “it is ideal.” But in case the team is going to lose and is dropping back seven points behind Borussia, “it will be nearly impossible for Kovac to still be Bayern coach around Christmas”.

Kovac’s two major problems are “the constant rotation he counted on”. The former Inter Milan professional is frankly speaking about “a big mistake made by Kovac as he missed to create a hierarchy in the team”.

Now Bayern’s coach has lost “the cabin”, Matthaeus is convinced. “His biggest challenge is to get the cabin back and the players behind him,” he commented. To beat Dortmund is a must, he added.

The amount of inside information given to the press indicates “the key performers are not happy”. Matthaeus has heard a lot of stories full of unpleasant accusations. Kovac is struggling to provide suitable solutions and the team’s forwarding game is one of them.

On top of that, Matthaeus noted, “corner-stones such as Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Manuel Neuer, and Robert Lewandowski are uncertain about their value for the team as they miss many games due to Kovac’s rotation”.

The Bayern coach has the quality to turn around season and lead the team back to a more comfortable period, “but he needs a lucky punch now”.

A victory for Dortmund would inevitably lead to a critical discussion about the coaches’ future, said the 1980 European Champion.

Kovac is not the only one to blame for the poor performances of the team in all three competitions — the Champions League, the German Cup and the Bundesliga.

Kovac and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic didn’t’ get enough support from the club leaders, the 1990 World Champion is convinced.

“Both are still young and lack experience. More support would make things much easier for them. But I didn’t hear much from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness,” the seven-time German Champion stressed.

Considering the shape of both teams, Dortmund is the favourite.

“If they win the game they will most likely win the 2018/2019 national title.”

But Matthaeus is convinced that Bayern’s golden agers will take the game as a case of honour.

“They will do all they can and invest all of their experience to beat Dortmund,” he commented, adding he is going for a 2-1 victory for Bayern despite Dortmund’s current good shape.

