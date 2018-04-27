Bayern Munich leave for Madrid without Robben, Boeteng

Munich, April 30 (IANS) Bayern Munich left for Spain on Monday morning ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid, but injured defender Jerome Boateng and winger Arjen Robben were notable absences aboard the plane, with Austrian David Alaba stepping up to the plate.

Head coach Jupp Hyenckes announced his 21-strong team sheet which included Sven Ulreich, Tom Starke, Christian Früchtl, Sandro Wagner, Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels, Thiago, Frank Ribéry, Jaci Martinez, Robert Lewandoski, Rafinha, Juan Bernat, Lars Lukas Mai, Meritan Shabani, Sebastian Rudy, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, David Alaba, Niklas Dorsch and Joshua Kimmich, reports Efe.

Germany defender Boateng and Dutchman Robben were sidelined through injury, but the club’s president said before boarding the plane: “Arjen is a player who improves every team, but we’ve got a squad that’s strong enough itself to compensate for his absence.”

The Germans lost 1-2 in the first home fixture in the UEFA Champions League semi-final stage.

Madrid host Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

