Bayern Munich sporting director Salihamidzic fined by DFB

Berlin, April 19 (IANS) Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) by the German Football Federation (DFB) for unsporting behaviour towards a referee.

Salihamidzic was fined on Thursday for behaviour towards referee Guido Winkmann at half-time during Bayern’s German Cup quarterfinal win over second-tier Heidenheim, reports Xinhua news agency.

Winkmann had sent off Bayern defender Niklas Suele early in a game the Bundesliga champions went on to win 5-4.

Salihamidzic, who later apologised for his action, will not appeal against the decision.

