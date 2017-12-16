Bayern overcome Dortmund in German Cup

Berlin, Dec 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich scored twice in the first half against Borussia Dortmund to book their berth in the last eight of the German Cup.

Bayern Munich staged a powerful first half with many chances and two goals. However, after half time Bayern retracted and allowed Dortmund to pull one back, ensuring a thrilling closing period on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The German giants grabbed the reins from the kick off and pressed the visitors into the defence.

Arturo Vidal rattled the bar with three minutes played before Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki denied Robert Lewandowski and Franck Ribery promising opportunities.

Bayern remained on the front foot and their efforts paid off eventually as Jerome Boateng headed home a rebound that dropped off the crossbar 13 minutes into the game.

As the match progressed, Dortmund gained a foothold in the game and worked out their first chance when David Alaba had to clear Andrey Yarmolenko’s shot on target off the goal line in the 37th minute.

Jupp Heynckes’ men doubled the lead before the break as Lewandowski exchanged a one-two with Thomas Mueller, who had all the time and space to chip the ball over goalkeeper Buerki three minutes later.

After the restart, Mueller had the chance to seal his brace but Buerki saved his powerful header.

Dortmund regrouped and pulled one back when Yarmolenko headed home Shinji Kagawa’s cross at the far post in the 77th minute.

Bayern defended deep and allowed Dortmund to ensure a thrilling closing period as substitute Alexander Isak almost levelled the scores but Boateng deflected his close-range effort in the injury time.

The hosts were able to protect their narrow lead to the end to book their berth for the next round.

–IANS

