Bayern winger Rodriguez suffers knee ligament injury

Berlin, Nov 14 (IANS) Bayern Munich winger James Rodriguez sustained a left knee ligament injury during a practice session, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

Bayern did not reveal the estimated recovery time for the 27-year-old Colombia international, saying it would be determined during the coming weeks, reports Efe.

“(Rodriguez) suffered a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during training on Tuesday,” Bayern’s statement said.

“James’ knee will initially be rested for ten days before he begins treatment and rehabilitation,” the German club added.

