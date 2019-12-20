BBL: Rauf’s ‘slit-throat’ celebration draws flak on social media

Melbourne, Jan 2 (IANS) Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf drew flak on Thursday for his aggressive celebration after taking a wicket while playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here.

Rauf took a wicket for the Stars in their three-wicket win over Sydney Thunder and celebrated his scalp with his hand near his throat, gesturing to slit it.

Former Australian rugby league player Darryl Brohman was among those who condemned the celebration. “Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top,” he tweeted.

Rauf returned figures of 3/24 to help his side to victory.

“Throat-slashing celebration should have no place in a cricket ground,” tweeted a fan from Pakistan, as others also slammed the celebration on social media.

