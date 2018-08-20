BCCI registers new constitution with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court dated August 9, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday registered its new constitution as approved and directed by the Court with the Registrar of Societies of Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

Chairman of the Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji said: “We thank the Honorable Supreme Court for their directions and are pleased to start the process today by the submission of the new constitution of the BCCI with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies at Chennai. We are committed to implement the Supreme Court directive in its entirety”.

According to a statement, the Supreme Court Committee of Administrators further added that the State Associations have to within 30 days conform to the judgment of the Supreme Court and report compliance.

–IANS

