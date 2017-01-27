BC’s first female South Asian Commissioned Officer appointed

Nav Hothi was recently appointed BC’s first South Asian female Commissioned Officer, as an Inspector. Nav was until this appointment a Regional Duty Officer for the Lower Mainland District, where she monitors all RCMP operations in the Lower Mainland.

She applied to the RCMP after meeting with a career counsellor. Her skills and personality tests showed she had strong aptitude for law enforcement. She attended an RCMP recruiting session and started her application. Her career has taken her all around the world, starting in Surrey, taking her to Thailand and Italy and now back again to the Lower Mainland community. She has used her immigrant background to build bridges with the community and break down barriers.

Her parents originally from Punjab lived in the UK when she was born before immigrating to Canada months after she was born. Being raised in an Indian family, Nav and her three sisters were encouraged to be independent; to carve their own path.

She worked as a part of the Canadian disaster victim identification team, which allowed victims to be identified and returned to their loved ones and home countries.

One of the highlights of her career to date has been performing Red Serge duties during the Turino 2006 Winter Olympics. Nav spent several days working in the BC Pavilion, talking to visitors and taking pictures wearing her Red Serge. Nav was thrilled to have the opportunity to carry and raise the Canadian flag during the closing ceremony of the games.

It is hoped that more South Asians both male and female will consider a career in law enforcement. – CINEWS