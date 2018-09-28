Be bridesmaid ready with glowing skin, shiny hair

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) It’s not just the bride who deserves to look best on her wedding day, but also the bridesmaids. Follow some quick ways to get flawless skin and smooth hair.

Swati Kapoor, Co-founder of SoulTree and Rajni Ohri, Founder of Ohria Ayurveda list down some ways:

* Prep your skin: To keep one’s skin healthy, regular skin cleansing and exfoliating are critical. This helps keep pores clean and tackle blackheads while removing dead skin, which aids the skin to breathe better. One can also restore the skin’s natural balance by using cleansers and exfoliators made with Ayurvedic ingredients such as aloe vera, turmeric, honey and walnut that leave the skin clean, hydrated and nourished. It is imperative to cleanse before using any products, otherwise, you will limit the effectiveness of a moisturizer or a mask

* Get smooth skin: Moisturising should be an essential step in your skin care regime. It helps in repairing your skin, keeping it soft and prevents it from sagging. Apply a cream that has natural and nourishing ingredients like Kokum butter and honey. This works well for hands and feet and one should make this a routine before going to bed at night.

* Focus on your lips: A good lip balm keeps moisture in and protects the lips from dryness and cracking. Ensure that you always use a lip balm before applying lipstick. Pick a lip balm that is made with natural ingredients such as ghee and almond oil that will help heal, condition and keep your lips soft and supple.

* Protect yourself from sunlight: Sun rays can be very harmful and make your skin dull. It is essential to apply sun protection cream every day. Pick a sunscreen that is free of complex chemical UV filters and contains natural ingredients such as aloe and almond oil that will soothe, hydrate and protect the skin. Sunscreen is essential to one’s routine and should be used as a daily habit.

* Don’t forget your hair: Regular blow drying and styling damages your hair and makes it look dull. One should nourish their hair with an oil that contains Amla, Brahmi, Grape Seed Oil and Bhringraj extracts, which softens and strengthens. Wash your hair with a shampoo that cleanses the hair as well as scalp without removing the natural oils and moisture. Complete the routine with a conditioner that is gentle and hydrates the hair.

* Drink water: Drink water stored overnight in copper vessel as this is positively charged water, imparts a natural glow and curbs free radicals that make the skin age, besides also reducing acne and breakouts.

* Face mask is a must: Crush some fresh rose petals in cold milk and mix pure sandalwood paste. Apply regularly. This will cool the skin, even skin tone and make skin clear smooth and luminous.

* Exercise: Practice Anulom-Vilom Pranayama and Kapalbhatti every day. The former will relax and calm the mind for that inner glow, and the latter will supply fresh oxygen and blood to the skin for a renewed sheen.

* Sleep well for 7 to 8 hours and apply a skin repair serum at night to wake up with rejuvenated skin each day.

