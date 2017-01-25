Be prepared for long-drawn battle, Pawan Kalyan tells Andhra government

Visakhapatnam, Jan 25 (IANS) With the Andhra Pradesh government refusing to permit proposed protest by youth here on Thursday over special category status, popular actor Pawan Kalyan said it should be prepared for long-drawn battle.

“If Central Govt & State Govt stops the peaceful protest-tomorrow then be prepared for a long drawn ‘Battle of Andhras’ for their rights.

“BattleofAndhras JanaSena knows, when to Cooperate and when to Confront with Govt for people,” the Jana Sena chief said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Police have refused to give proposed silent protest on RK Beach here on Republic Day to demand special status to the state as promised by the central government at the time of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Director General of Police Sambasiva Rao Tuesday ruled out giving permission, saying anti-social elements might create disturbances.

Pawan Kalyan had said on Tuesday that if the protest was stopped, this would create unrest among youth.

Several youth through social media called for the “political” and peaceful protest after Pawan Kalyan said last week that people should draw inspiration from Jallikattu protest in Tamil Nadu to fight for special status.

The actor on Wednesday also reacted to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s remark questioning comparison to Jallikattu.

“When Tamil people can fight so much for a tradition, how strong should be our fight for our requirements,” he tweeted.

He said that when youth have come forward with inspiration from Jallikattu, they should not be stopped.

Pawan, who had campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party-Telugu Desam Party alliance in 2014 elections, has been targetting BJP for going back on its promise to give special status and TDP for failing to put pressure on the central government to fulfil the promise.

The central government last year ruled out giving special status and instead announced special package, promising that the state will get same monetary benefits which it would have got under special status.

–IANS

ms/vd