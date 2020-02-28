Bear crossing road with cubs impresses Twitterati

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) A cute video of a mother bear and her cubs crossing a forest road has gone viral on social media and netizens have fallen in love with it.

The 38-second video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption: “The bear mama knows how to cross the road. Learn some road sense from the mother. Sent by a friend, location unknown.”

The video was shot by tourists from their car in a forest and shows the bear and its cubs crossing a narrow path in the middle of the jungle.

As the post went viral, social media went abuzz with reactions. A user wrote, “How lucky to have sighted this! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes I have seen a bear only once, in Chitwan. And I’ll remember that sighting forever.”

Another wrote, “Aww…the sweetest thing…this made my day… a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes…”

A post read, “Mother Nature is the best teacher. A mother teaches by actions.”

–IANS

