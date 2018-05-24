Beastie Boys’ upcoming book not typical memoir

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Mike D of Beastie Boys says the highly anticipated book about the hip-hop band is not exactly a memoir.

Asked if he could dish any details on the upcoming “Beastie Boys Book”, he told tmz.com it includes a cookbook.

Mike did not give away more details, but the cooking portion is from chef Roy Choi, and the book includes contributions by celebrities Wes Anderson, Amy Poehler and Spike Jonze.

He also said it will be “unlike any other music book”.

–IANS

nn/pgh/