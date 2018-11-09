Beat bad hair days with simple ways

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) With the winter season knocking at the doors, there’s an excitement to bring out the warm jackets, cosy hoodies and to feel the cold winds. But then there’s also concern about dry hair and dandruff problems.

Reduce your worries and follow some easy tips to make your hair look good, suggest Samay Dutta, Director – NOIR, the Luxury Blow Bar and Jagadeesh. P, Trainer, Paul Mitchell India.

* Take a hot oil massage: A hot oil massage once a week from coconut or almond oil will be a breather for the scalp. This will help you to prevent a dry and flaky scalp and improve your blood circulation resulting into nourishing hair this winter.

* Trimming: Trimming is essential for any naturalist regardless of the weather, but bears particular importance in the winter. Cool air can cause hair to become dry and brittle which can lead to breakage and split ends. Trimming ends regularly will stop hair from breaking.

* Invest in a good, deep conditioner: As we all know, conditioning is necessary after shampooing. During winter, your focus should be on deep conditioners. This will be a magic formula to keep your scalp away from dryness.

* DIY Hair Mask: Just like the different types of masks we use on our skin, hair masks have become one of the hottest beauty trends right now. Cold weather is the cause for dry scalp and one should keep it hydrated. Simple routine of weekly deep conditioning treatment at home for 15 minutes penetrates your hair with all the natural flowing oils.

* Don’t overwash your hair: Stay away from washing your hair everyday in winter. Everyday washing will soak the hair’s natural oil and make your hair look dull, unhealthy and without any moist. Wash your hair twice a week for frizz-free hair.

* Protective styling: Cover up your hair as much as possible during colder months. Tucking your hair away will eliminate damage and dryness caused by the weather. Styles such as buns, wigs, weaves and head scarves should be your best friend this season. Make sure hair is hydrated and conditioned before tucking it away.

–IANS

sim/rb