Beating Retreat: Restricted access at 2 Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Access to Delhi Metro’s Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan stations will be restricted on Tuesday due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Monday.

The entry to and exit from the Central Secretariat station will be restricted from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The station will be accessible to commuters only from Gate no 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All the other gates will be closed.

However, inter-change facilities will be allowed.

There shall be no entry and exit at Udyog Bhavan station from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

–IANS

vn/mr/rs