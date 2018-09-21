Becoming more confident with each passing day: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film “Uri”, says that he is becoming more confident as an actor with each passing day.

Vicky was interacting with media at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 on Thursday in Mumbai.

Asked whether he is becoming more confident as an actor after getting recognition for his performances, Vicky said, “Of course…with each passing day, I am becoming more confident than I was yesterday so, it’s an ongoing process for me.”

In the year 2018, Vicky’s acting performance has been praised by the audience and critics for films like “Sanju”, “Raazi”, “Manmarziyan” and Netflix films “Love Per Square Foot” and “Lust Stories”.

“It has been really beautiful year as audience has appreciated my work. I will keep working hard in future as well so that, audience will keep showering their love upon me,” said Vicky.

Talking about his upcoming film “Uri”, Vicky said, “…We have worked really hard to make that film and now, finally the teaser will be released for audience so, I am excited to know audience reaction for the teaser of our film.”

Post “Uri”, Vicky will be next seen onscreen in “Takht” which is releasing in 2020.

Based on the surgical strikes of 2016 carried by the Indian armed forces, “Uri” traces the significant event in the history of the Indian army.

It also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, “Uri” will hit theatres on December 4.

