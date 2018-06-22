‘Bedhab’ conveys a beautiful message: Sanjay Kapoor

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who was last seen on-screen in Netflix film “Lust Stories”, has said his forthcoming film “Bedhab” conveys a beautiful message.

Sanjay said this here on Saturday while interacting with the media to promote “Bedhab”. In the film, Sanjay will be seen in an interesting double role.

The makers of the film recently released the first look poster of the film, where Sanjay is seen as a suave man holding a burnt cigar.

Asked what prompted him to be part of “Bedhab”, Samjay said: “The script of this film really intrigued me. I can’t reveal much about the storyline… the film conveys a really beautiful message and that’s why I decided to be a part of it.”

Sanjay also had some very interesting things to say about the unique title of the movie “Bedhab”.

“It takes a while to seep in this title, but any title which takes a while and is not a normal title always has a better impact,” said Sanjay.

“It will take time for people to register it but once they will know the meaning, it will be in their mind for a longer period and I am very happy that Akash Goila (the film’s director) chose to keep this title,” he said.

Sanjay also praised the director of the film for his vision. “If the director himself is the story writer, then the film becomes a deadly package. Akash is really focused and he understands what requires for the betterment of the film. Working with Akash was an extremely nice experience.”

“Bedhab” stars Sanjay Kapoor, Pooja Chopra and Aashish Sachdeva in lead roles. The film is directed by Akash Goila and produced by Aashish Sachdeva and Akash Goila.

