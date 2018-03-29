Been wanting to work with Prithviraj for 6 years: Isha Talwar

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Isha Talwar, who will soon be seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam film “Ranam”, says she had been wanting to work with the actor for six years, since the time she entered the film industry.

“When I got the first call to do ‘Ranam’, I thought people were playing a prank on me because the call came from America. But then Prithviraj messaged and said we would like you to play a part in the film,” said Isha in a statement.

“I have been wanting to work with Prithviraj for six years now, ever since I got here. He is also an actor who shuttles between industries as well, and I was totally looking forward to working with him. So it was cool working with the heartthrob from Malayalam cinema. I am glad I’ve ticked this off the list,” added the actress, who has also worked in Salman Khan-starrer “Tubelight”.

“Ranam” is scheduled to release on April 13 and is directed by Nirmal Sahadev.

–IANS

ks/dc/vm