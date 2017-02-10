Beer to be available at many more grocery stores

Up to 80 more grocery stores in Ontario will be allowed to sell beer and cider this summer.

Currently 130 grocery stores across Ontario are authorized to sell beer and cider, of which 70 stores can also sell wine. Starting today, grocers can bid for 80 additional authorizations to sell beer and cider.

This would bring the total to up to 210 grocery stores that would be authorized to sell beer and cider. Authorized grocery store locations will be announced in May, with sales expected to start this summer.

Ontario maintains a strong commitment to social responsibility. By law, grocers selling beer or wine must have designated sales areas and operate within standard hours of sale, abide by limitations on package size and alcohol content, and follow staffing and social responsibility training requirements.

Any grocer can apply for a beer licence. They can register via Biddingo to submit their bid to the LCBO. Once successful bidders receive an authorization from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, grocers will then be permitted to purchase beer and cider from the LCBO for resale at the authorized grocery store locations.

Soon beer and cider will be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine. This is in addition to more than 450 Beer Stores and 650 LCBO stores across Ontario. – CINEWS