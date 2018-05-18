Beijing SCO security meet discusses terrorism, Afghan situation

Beijing, May 22 (IANS) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) security meet here on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation to fight terrorism and worsening situation in Afghanistan.

The 8-member bloc, joined by India in 2017, also took up topical issues of regional and international importance.

India was represented by Deputy National Security Advisor Rajinder Khanna.

“At the meeting, the participants exchanged views on ways to strengthen the SCO cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime,” according to a statement from the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

“They discussed the security situation in Afghanistan as well as other topical issues of regional and international importance,” it added.

The security grouping was established in 2001.

The security meet also reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming SCO Summit in Qingdao from June 9-10 and the signing of outcome documents in the field of security.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main summit.

Earlier on Monday, Khanna met Chinese Public Minister Zhao Kheji on the sidelines of the summit. They discussed security and law enforcement cooperation between India and China after the Wuhan Summit.

