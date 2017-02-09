Being a working mom an incredible challenge: Scarlett Johansson

New York, Feb 10 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says being a working parent is both incredibly challenging and yet, a gift. And she feels she’s “barely holding it together”.

“I don’t profess to know anything about parenting, anything more than anybody else, (but) being a working mom is an incredible challenge, (and) it’s an incredible gift,” Johansson told etonline.com.

“I think you always feel a little bit of guilt… If you’re at work, you feel like you’re missing out on those special moments with your kid. If you’re with your kid, you feel like you’re not giving enough to your job. It’s a balance. I have a lot of huge admiration for working moms. I’m barely, barely holding it together,” she added.

The actress’ marriage has been rumoured to be in trouble, and she brought her mother, Melanie Sloan, along as her date to the amfAR Gala here on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old star couldn’t have thought of anyone “better” to take along to the event.

She said: “I really couldn’t think of anybody else that I’d rather (have) with me here tonight. (She’s) been incredibly inspiring for me in many, many ways, but certainly as a young girl.

“She never shielded us from what was going on in the zeitgeist in culture. She always made us aware, you know, socially aware. She always encouraged us to be politically and socially active, so I couldn’t imagine a better date tonight.”

