Being good doesn’t depend on religion, colour: Akon

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Popular American singer-rapper Akon says being a good person does not depend on the religion, colour and race but on how you treat others.

Akon on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: “Being a good person does not depend on your religion, status, race, colour, political views or culture. It depends on how you treat others.”

The 45-year-old rapper rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of “Locked Up”, the first single from his debut album named “Trouble”.

His second album, “Konvicted” received three Grammy nominations in two categories, Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the songs “Smack That” and “I Wanna Love You”.

He has worked with numerous performers such as Michael Jackson, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Whitney Houston, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Gwen Stefani.

Some of his popular tracks are “Lonely”, “Sorry, blame it on me” and “Ghetto”. He has also sung two tracks named “Criminal” and “Chammak challo” for the Bollywood film “Ra. One”.

