Bejo joins Dhanush in ‘The Extraordinary Journey…’

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Berenice Bejo will be joining Indian actor Dhanush in “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir”, an upcoming adventure-fantasy film directed by Ken Scott.

The film also features Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi, Laurent Lafitte and Abel Jafri, reports variety.com.

“The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” was scheduled to go on floors in May and will be shot in Mumbai, Paris, Brussels and Rome.

Bejo was nominated for an Oscar for “The Artist”.

The film is based on Romain Puértolas’ best-selling debut novel “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe”, which came out in 2014 and has been translated into 35 languages.

“The book was a huge success. It’s a bestseller. There are many aspects that interested me, there’s obviously comedy, a lot of comedy, some very poetic moments,” said Scott.

“It’s the story of this magician/thief who grew up in this small neighborhood in Mumbai. He sets sail on this journey of self-discovery throughout Europe.

“What’s great is I get to work with a great actor, Dhanush, who is a huge star in India. He’s a great actor, but also a great dancer, a great singer. He has a very unique way of dancing and moving, he’s just very charming,” Scott added.

–IANS

sas/rb/mr