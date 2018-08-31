BEL bags order to supply surface-to-air missiles

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 9,200 crore for supply of seven Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems to Mazagon Dock and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

The contract takes BEL’s orderbook to over Rs 50,000 crore, the company said in a statement here.

“The company has entered into contracts worth about 9,200 crore with Mazagon Dock Ltd (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to supply LRSAM systems to be fitted onboard seven ships to be built by these two shipbuilders,” it said.

According to the company, this is the highest-ever single value order it has bagged so far.

