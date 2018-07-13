BEL, Swedish Saab to market co-developed radars

Bengaluru, July 16 (IANS) Indian defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Swedish manufacturer Saab signed an agreement to market radars they co-developed for civilian and defence users, said the state-run firm on Monday.

“The agreement facilitates us to market long range air surveillance radar and a L-band 3D radar we co-developed for multiple end-users,” said the city-based BEL in a statement here.

The L-band 3D air surveillance radar is used for early detection and tracking of air and surface targets, and also enables engagement of fire control systems to neutralise the them.

“The RAWL-03 radars will be offered in ship-borne and land-based configuration. Its system is based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) module technology, with the latest signal processing techniques,” said the statement.

Automobile-cum-aerospace major Saab caters to the global market with products, services and solutions in military defence and civil security.

BEL designs, makes and supplies a range of radars for weapon location, battle field surveillance, communication systems, naval systems, electronic warfare systems, missile systems, night vision devices and other electro optic systems.

–IANS

fb/vd