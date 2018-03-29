Belgian parliament cuts Prince Laurent’s monthly allowance

Brussels, March 31 (IANS) The monthly allowance of Belgium’s Prince Laurent had docked for a year after a vote by the country’s federal parliament, the media reported on Saturday.

The sanction, imposed after the prince attended a Chinese embassy reception last year in full naval uniform without government permission, was suggested by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, the BBC reported.

The prince was warned by Michel to seek foreign ministry permission before conducting any diplomatic activity but the royal went to the event and tweeted a photo of himself there.

The lawmakers voted for a 15 per cent cut to his $378,000 annual allowance.

The prince, who is the younger brother of King Philippe, wrote a lengthy emotional letter to parliament before the vote on his endowment, arguing that, as a royal, he was unable to work for a living.

He described the vote as “the trial of my life” and said it would “likely cause me serious prejudice” if MPs went against him, the BBC reported.

“This allowance, the reduction of which is being discussed as a result of political or media currents, is the price of a life – the price of my life, which is largely behind me now,” he said.

–IANS

nks/ksk