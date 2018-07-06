Belgium begin preparations for semi-final clash

Dedovsk (Russia), July 8 (IANS) Belgium’s national team was put through its paces during a training session near Moscow on Sunday ahead of the World Cup semifinal against one of its biggest rivals, France.

Thibaut Courtois, the first-choice goalkeeper who proved a solid figure between the posts in the team’s 2-1 win over Brazil in the quarters, was put to some solo drills, reported Efe.

Outfield players, including star feature Kevin de Bruyne, appeared in high spirits as they warmed-up together.

Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils are yet to lose in their Russia campaign and remained one of the favorites to win the competition.

The clash against France on Tuesday, however, will no doubt be a test.

–IANS

kk/vd