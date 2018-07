Kazan (Russia), July 7 (IANS) Belgium overcame five-time world champions Brazil 2-1 here on Friday to book their place in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup only for the second time after a gap of 32 years.

Fernandinho’s own goal in the 13th minute and Kevin De Bruyne’s 31st-minute strike meant Belgium led 2-0 at the half-time. Renato Augusto (76th minute) revived Brazil’s hopes but it was too late.

